From the Branch – October 9

Don’t forget that there is a membership meeting on Thursday. At the membership meeting we will be advised of dates and places for the Remembrance Day activities. The 2020 membership renewal is now possible so be a early bird and visit the office.

The Poppy Campaign starts soon so let us get ready and check with Comrade Larry Harvey how we can participate.

75 Years ago this week the Dutch resistance shot up a staff car and killed a officer and soldiers. So the SS did a Razzia in the nearby city of Putten, a farm community near the Zuider Zee and rounded up all the men and herded them into the church and put many farms on fire. The next day they took all 650 men and put them on the train and they ended up in a Prison Camp. After the war only about 60 returned home. The rest perished. A 75 year remembrance service was held this week at the monument of the Lonely Widow.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.