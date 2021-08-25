East Algoma OPP – 2021’s 26th Impaired Charge Laid

On August 25th, 2021, at approximately 4:25 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received information from Sault Ste Marie Police Services of a possible a possible impaired driver that left Sault Ste Marie and may be driving east on Highway 17.

At approximately 5:11 a.m., police observed the car travelling eastbound on Highway 17 and initiated a traffic stop east of Boundary Road in the Municipality of Huron Shores. While speaking to the driver, officers determined alcohol had been consumed.

As a result of the investigation, Lina MARCOTULLIO, 25 years of age from Rockwood, Ontario, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 7th, 2021 and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.