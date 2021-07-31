Men’s Night Golf – July 22

(129 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : The Dechamplain Trio….Francis, Jessy and Joey – 29

2nd : Rene Gagne, Eric Levesque, Dimitri Levesque – 31

3rd : Mitch Siising, Adam Tomasini, Derek Hardy – 32

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Gilbert Bouchard, Dave Castonguay, Marcel Poulin – 33

2nd : Max Houde, Michel Lemoyne, Jason Belisle – 33

3rd : Shane Bukowski, William Cooper, Philip Bush – 34

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Gilles Pelletier, Kevin Auger, Spare – 35

2nd : Nathan Aadams, Dean Domich, Pappy Fontaine – 35

3rd : Butch Terris, Tom Terris Luke Morden – 35

4th FLIGHT:

1st : John Simon, Sheldon Lacroix, Max Simon – 35

2nd : John Leadbetter, Scott Carruthers, Steve Jozin – 35

3rd : Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 35

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Derek Chapman, Bernie Erechook, Spare – 36

2nd :Chris Buckell, Al Bouffard, Spare – 36

3rd : Cooper Moore, Tanner Paddock, Jordan Baronet – 36

6th FLIGHT:

1st : Peter Russ, Tim Lesarge, Wayne Rahn – 36

2nd : Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Antonio Alexopoulos – 37

3rd : Mark McRae, Paul Vachon, Rolly Lachappele – 37

7th FLIGHT:

1st : Ron Hale, Marc Beland, Ray McGregor – 37

2nd : Brandon Case, Brad Case, Anders Morden – 37

3rd : Richard Davidson, Andrew Chalykoff, Jose Plante – 38

8th FLIGHT:

1st : Paul Bernath, Vic Sillanpaa, Kent Spreng – 39

2nd : John Scott, Al Hardy, Garth Wheatley – 39

3rd : N/A

9th FLIGHT:

1st : Roger Gamache, Alex Gamache, Guy Lachappelle – 41

2nd : Ryan Cooke, Bill Matheson, Steve Cook – 41

3rd : N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Hercules Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Paul Vachon

Norther Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Jessy Dechamplain

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Jessy Dechamplain

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Francis Dechamplain – Eagle and Roger Gamache – Eagle

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate Closest to Hole #5: Dave Jennings

Whitefish Lodge $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Jesse Dechamplain

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Rob Sedore

Men’s Night $25. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Jason Belisle – Eagle

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Gilbert Bouchard

Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Mike Belanger

Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Jesse Dechamplain

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Cooper Moore

Winner of Cash Draw $64.50: Mark Desjardin

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($3,419.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($3290.00 + $129.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($309.00) – ($244.50 + $64.50) – 3 putters

Cliff Ingham, Eric Mitrikas, Derek Chapman – Putt off will happen July 29th

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

