Men’s Night Golf – September 9

(111 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Steve Jozin, Jarett Asselin, Spare – 32

2nd : Al MacDonald, Bernie Erechook, Kevin Sabourin – 34

3rd : John Simon, Shane Bukowski, Sheldon Lacroix – 34

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Rene Gagne, Eric Levesque, Dimitri Levesque – 34

2nd : Brandon Case, Dylan Buckell, Mike Fell – 35

3rd : Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Spare – 35

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Dean Domich, Nathan Adams, Spare – 35

2nd : Cooper Moore, Brady Desrochers, Eben Leadbetter – 35

3rd : Rollie Lachapelle, Mark McRae, Paul Vachon – 36

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Alex Alexopoulos – 36

2nd : Gilles Cyr, Gilles Pelletier, Claude Sampson – 37

3rd : Chris Buckell, Steve Duchesne, Andre Beddard – 37

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Michel Lemoyne, Mike Leverne, Jason Belisle – 38

2nd : Roger Gamache, Jean Meloche, Stephane Gagnon – 38

3rd : Eric Mitrikas, Tony Thomas, Sheldon Lacroix – 38

6th FLIGHT:

1st : The Stone Family – David, Cassius, Amadeus – 39

2nd : Brayden Spooner, Bryan Mills, Spare – 39

3rd : Ron Hale, Marc Beland, Ray McGregor – 39

7th FLIGHT:

1st : Paul Bernath, Cliff Ingham, Gary Trudeau – 40

2nd : Mr. Allan Hardy, John Scott, Garth Wheatley – 41

3rd : N/A

8th FLIGHT:

1st : The Funk Family – Kyle, Richard, Tyler – 43

2nd : N/A

3rd : N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Hercules Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Eric Levesque

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Dylan Buckell

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Dylan Buckell

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Tom Terris

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate Closest to Hole #5: Dave Jennings

Whitefish Lodge $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Paul Bernath

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Karl Benstead

Men’s Night $25. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Cooper Moore

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Steve Jozin

Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Al MacDonald

Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Dylan Buckell

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Jean Desgagne

Winner of Cash Draw $55.50 : Rob Vernier

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($4,403.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($4292.00 + $111.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt $348.00 – ($295.50 + $55.50) No Winner last week

3 putters for next week – Peter Russ, Mark McRae, Chris Crack – Putt off will happen September 16th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.