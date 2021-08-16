Men’s Night Golf – August 12

(138 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Jessy Dechamplain, Francis Dechamplain, Jeff Amos – 31

2nd : Anders Dereski, Ian Senacle, Gilbert Bouchard – 32

3rd : Zach White, Lee Bryer, Nick Ferand – 33

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 34

2nd : Vic Sillanpaa, Eric Mitrikas, Nathan Adams – 34

3rd : Brandon Case, Brad Case, Mike Fell – 34

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Michel Lemoyne, Max Houde, Jason Belisle – 35

2nd : Nathan Adams, Dave Dupuis, Dean Domich – 35

3rd : Butch Terris, Tom Terris, Luke Morden – 35

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Dan Guay, Marcel Poulin, Roger Gamache – 36

2nd : Scott Carruthers, John Leadbetter, Nick Alexopoulos – 36

3rd : Damon Boylan, Taylor Vernier, Jeff McLaughlin – 36

5th FLIGHT:

1st : The Asselin Family ( Noah, Jarett & Paul) – 36

2nd : Cooper Moore, Jordan Baronet, Gilbert Bouchard – 36

3rd : Gary Mercier, Glen Williams, Joe McCoy – 36

6th FLIGHT:

1st : James Morden, Monte White, Dan White – 37

2nd : Richard Davidson, Jose Plant, Scott Nolan – 37

3rd : John Scott, John Simon, Garth Weatley – 37

7th FLIGHT:

1st : Dan Guay, Marcell Poulin, Roger Gamache – 38

2nd : Tony Thomas, Scott Robinson, Paul Bernath – 38

3rd : Ron Hale, Marc Beland, Ray McGregor – 38

8th FLIGHT:

1st : Jules Anglehart, David Stone, Cassius Stone – 39

2nd : Paul Bernath, Cliff Ingham, Gary Trudeau – 39

3rd : Jean Desgagne, Eric Contois, Sheldon Lacroix – 40

9th FLIGHT:

1st : Jake Sanderson, Matt Kloosterhuis, Spare – 40

2nd : N/A

3rd : N/A

10th FLIGHT:

1st : Ron Henson, Lou Depietro, Mattias Depietro – 44

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Hercules Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Jessy Dechamplain

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Mike Hogan

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Cliff Ingham

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Jeff Amos

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate Closest to Hole #5: Mike Hogan

Whitefish Lodge $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Zach White

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Jessy Dechamplain

Men’s Night $25. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Vic Sillanpaa

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Connor O’Shaughnessy

Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Tony Thomas

Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Jake Sanderson

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Monte White

Winner of Cash Draw $69.00: James Morden

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($3,950.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($3812.00 + $138.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($124.50) – No Winner last week

3 putters for next week – Dan Guay, Danny Mathias, Brad Case – Putt off will happen August 19th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

Happenings at the The Golf Club:

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP – AUGUST 28TH &29TH – Open to all members. Win up to a full 2022 membership!! (prizes depend on the # of entries in a division)