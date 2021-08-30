Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – August 26th

(105 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Joel Dechamplain, Darcy Polin, Steff Bouchard – 32

2nd : Shane Bukowski, Sheldon Lacroix, John Simon – 33

3rd : Max Houde, Steph Bouchard, Darcy Polin – 34

 

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Jules Anglehart, Andrea Champagne, Spare – 34

2nd : Chris Buckell, Ron Rody, Gilles Pelletier – 35

3rd : Gary Mercier, Joe McCoy, Glen Williams – 35

 

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case, Devon Spooner – 36

2nd : Scott Carruthers, John Leadbetter, Ray Chevrier – 36

3rd : Rob Vernier, Nick Alexopoulos, Karl Benstead – 36

 

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Spare – 36

2nd : Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Antonio Alexopoulos – 36

3rd : Kevin Auger, Mark Szekely, Andre Beddard – 36

 

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Paul Bernath, Gary Trudeau, Cliff Ingham – 37

2nd : Lee Bryar, Zach White, Mike Leverne – 37

3rd : Dean Domich, Dave Dupuis, Jarred Domich – 37

 

6th FLIGHT:

1st : Tony Thomas, Eric Mitrikas, Paul Bernath – 38

2nd : Tanner Paddock, Cooper Moore, Peter Moore – 38

3rd : Fred Hardy, John Scott, Jeff Leonard – 39

 

7th FLIGHT:

1st : Eben Leadbetter, Brady Desroacher, Logan Dunham – 40

2nd : Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, Andrew Chalykoff – 40

3rd : Ray Brisson, Jeff Austin, Ralph Zagar – 41

 

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Hercules Pizza Closest to Hole #1: James Morden

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Karl Benstead

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Darcy Pilon

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Butch Terris

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate Closest to Hole #5: Greg Honor

Whitefish Lodge $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Shane Bukowski

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Brady Desrocher

Men’s Night $25. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Karl Benstead

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Paul Bernath

Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Paul Bernath

Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Jeff Leonard

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Max Houde

Winner of Cash Draw $52.50: Gary Trudeau

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($4,178.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($4073.00 + $105.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($186.00) – No Winner last week

3 putters for next week – RJ Sedore, Calab Dereski, Bill Matheson – Putt off will happen September 2nd

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

Karl Benstead
Latest posts by Karl Benstead (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*