Men’s Night Golf – August 26th

(105 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Joel Dechamplain, Darcy Polin, Steff Bouchard – 32

2nd : Shane Bukowski, Sheldon Lacroix, John Simon – 33

3rd : Max Houde, Steph Bouchard, Darcy Polin – 34

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Jules Anglehart, Andrea Champagne, Spare – 34

2nd : Chris Buckell, Ron Rody, Gilles Pelletier – 35

3rd : Gary Mercier, Joe McCoy, Glen Williams – 35

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case, Devon Spooner – 36

2nd : Scott Carruthers, John Leadbetter, Ray Chevrier – 36

3rd : Rob Vernier, Nick Alexopoulos, Karl Benstead – 36

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Spare – 36

2nd : Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Antonio Alexopoulos – 36

3rd : Kevin Auger, Mark Szekely, Andre Beddard – 36

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Paul Bernath, Gary Trudeau, Cliff Ingham – 37

2nd : Lee Bryar, Zach White, Mike Leverne – 37

3rd : Dean Domich, Dave Dupuis, Jarred Domich – 37

6th FLIGHT:

1st : Tony Thomas, Eric Mitrikas, Paul Bernath – 38

2nd : Tanner Paddock, Cooper Moore, Peter Moore – 38

3rd : Fred Hardy, John Scott, Jeff Leonard – 39

7th FLIGHT:

1st : Eben Leadbetter, Brady Desroacher, Logan Dunham – 40

2nd : Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, Andrew Chalykoff – 40

3rd : Ray Brisson, Jeff Austin, Ralph Zagar – 41

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Hercules Pizza Closest to Hole #1: James Morden

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Karl Benstead

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Darcy Pilon

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Butch Terris

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate Closest to Hole #5: Greg Honor

Whitefish Lodge $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Shane Bukowski

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Brady Desrocher

Men’s Night $25. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Karl Benstead

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Paul Bernath

Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Paul Bernath

Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Jeff Leonard

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Max Houde

Winner of Cash Draw $52.50: Gary Trudeau

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($4,178.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($4073.00 + $105.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($186.00) – No Winner last week

3 putters for next week – RJ Sedore, Calab Dereski, Bill Matheson – Putt off will happen September 2nd

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.