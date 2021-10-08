Men’s Night Golf – October 7th

(84 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st : Chris Buckell, Marc Szekely, Spare – 30
2nd : Francis Dechamplain, Jessy Dechamplain, Spare – 30
3rd : Francis Dechamplain, Jessy Dechamplain, Spare – 33
2nd FLIGHT:
1st : Rob Sedore, Rj Sedore, Paul Bernath – 35
2nd : Kevin Auger, Gilles Cyr, Andre Beddard – 35
3rd : Roger Gamache, Dan Guay, Spare – 35
3rd FLIGHT:
1st : Nick Alexopoulos, Steve Duchesne, Steve Jozin – 36
2nd : Rob Vernier, Danny ( the Master ) Mathias, Karl Benstead – 36
3rd : Mike Belanger, Danny ( see….the Master ) Mathias, Antonio Alexopoulos – 36
4th FLIGHT:
1st : Bernie Erechook, Al MacDonald, Kevin Sabourin – 37
2nd : Peter Moore, Eben Leadbetter, Cooper Moore – 37
3rd : Paul Bernath, Gary Trudeau, Cliff Ingham – 38
5th FLIGHT:
1st : Ron Hale, Jean Meloche, Peter Kusic – 39
2nd : John Scott, John Simon, Garth Wheatley – 39
3rd : N/A
6th FLIGHT:
1st : Richard Davidson, Jose Plante, Scott Nolan – 40
2nd : Gilles Pelletier, Dean Willand, Claude Sampson – 40
3rd : N/A
7th FLIGHT:
1st : N/A
2nd : N/A
3rd : N/A
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #1: Mike Belanger
Northern Lights Ford $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Francis Dechamplain
Wawa Motor Inn $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Francis Dechamplain
AJ’s Pizza $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: James Morden
Canadian Tire $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Jessy Dechamplain
Whitefish Lodge $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Francis Dechamplain
Mission Motors $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Paul Bernath
Men’s Night $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Cooper Moore
Subway .. $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Andre Champagne
Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Danny Mathias
Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Jessy Dechamplain
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Roger Gamache
Winner of the Cash Draw $42.00 : Sandy Oliver
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($4,727.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($4643.00 + $84.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).
25 Foot Putt $162.00 – ($120.00 + $42.00) – NO WINNER – 3 putters for next week – Rob Vernier, Luc Belanger, Antonio Alexopoulos – Putt off will happen October 9th
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today
