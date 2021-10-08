Men’s Night Golf – October 7th

(84 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Chris Buckell, Marc Szekely, Spare – 30

2nd : Francis Dechamplain, Jessy Dechamplain, Spare – 30

3rd : Francis Dechamplain, Jessy Dechamplain, Spare – 33

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Rob Sedore, Rj Sedore, Paul Bernath – 35

2nd : Kevin Auger, Gilles Cyr, Andre Beddard – 35

3rd : Roger Gamache, Dan Guay, Spare – 35

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Nick Alexopoulos, Steve Duchesne, Steve Jozin – 36

2nd : Rob Vernier, Danny ( the Master ) Mathias, Karl Benstead – 36

3rd : Mike Belanger, Danny ( see….the Master ) Mathias, Antonio Alexopoulos – 36

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Bernie Erechook, Al MacDonald, Kevin Sabourin – 37

2nd : Peter Moore, Eben Leadbetter, Cooper Moore – 37

3rd : Paul Bernath, Gary Trudeau, Cliff Ingham – 38

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Ron Hale, Jean Meloche, Peter Kusic – 39

2nd : John Scott, John Simon, Garth Wheatley – 39

3rd : N/A

6th FLIGHT:

1st : Richard Davidson, Jose Plante, Scott Nolan – 40

2nd : Gilles Pelletier, Dean Willand, Claude Sampson – 40

3rd : N/A

7th FLIGHT:

1st : N/A

2nd : N/A

3rd : N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #1: Mike Belanger

Northern Lights Ford $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Francis Dechamplain

Wawa Motor Inn $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Francis Dechamplain

AJ’s Pizza $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: James Morden

Canadian Tire $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Jessy Dechamplain

Whitefish Lodge $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Francis Dechamplain

Mission Motors $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Paul Bernath

Men’s Night $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Cooper Moore

Subway .. $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Andre Champagne

Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Danny Mathias

Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Jessy Dechamplain

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Roger Gamache

Winner of the Cash Draw $42.00 : Sandy Oliver

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($4,727.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($4643.00 + $84.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt $162.00 – ($120.00 + $42.00) – NO WINNER – 3 putters for next week – Rob Vernier, Luc Belanger, Antonio Alexopoulos – Putt off will happen October 9th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today