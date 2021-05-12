Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Ascension Day

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for;-

13 May 2021 – Ascension Day ( Thurs.)

Acts 1: 1-11 The Thursday, forty days after Easter, on which the Ascension of our Lord is commemorated.

To Ponder : When has your patience been stretched in learning a skill or waiting for an event?

Gathering Lent Easter 2021 page 25 Used With Permission.

16 May 2021 – Seventh Sunday of Easter

Acts 1: 15-17, 21-26 Matthias is elected as an apostle.

Psalm 1 Blessed are those who delight in God’s law.

1 John 5: 9-13 The testimony of God is greater than human testimony.

John 17: 6-19 May my joy be made complete in them.

To Ponder: What makes your joy whole & complete? What is joy and when do you feel it? Gathering Lent Easter 2021 page 26 Used With Permission.

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.