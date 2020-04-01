Happenings at Wawa First United Church – April 1

The Easter Cross of Lights will again be placed above the front door of our Church. If you wish to purchase a bulb in memory of someone the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria Reid @ 705-856-2861. The Cross will be lit on Palm Sunday. The U.C.W. requests that ALL items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for April 05, 2020 – Palm Sunday. The 6th Sunday in Lent & the first day of Holy Week. It commemorates Christ’s Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem.

Matthew 21 : 1-11 Jesus enters Jerusalem

Psalm 118: 1-2,19-29 The stone the builders rejected.

To Ponder: What is it like to experience a life-changing (or world-changing) event?

Gathering Lent/Easter 2020 pg. 16 – used with permission