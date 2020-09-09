Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Fifteenth Sunday after Pentecost

Creation Time 1 in the Season of Pentecost

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for September 13, 2020.

Exodus 14: 10-31 God parts the sea for the Hebrews.

Exodus 15: 1b-11, 20- 21 Miriam & Moses sing the Song of the Sea

or Psalm 114 Tremble O earth

Romans 14: 1-12 Whether we live or die, we are God’s.

Matthew 18: 21-35 How many times must I forgive ?

To Ponder: Do you consider yourself a free person ?

Why or why not ?

Gathering Pentecost 2 2020 pg. 10 – used with permission

Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.