Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Fifteenth Sunday after Pentecost

Creation Time 1 in the Season of Pentecost
Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for September 13, 2020.
Exodus 14: 10-31 God parts the sea for the Hebrews.
Exodus 15: 1b-11, 20- 21 Miriam & Moses sing the Song of the Sea
or Psalm 114 Tremble O earth
Romans 14: 1-12 Whether we live or die, we are God’s.
Matthew 18: 21-35 How many times must I forgive ?
To Ponder: Do you consider yourself a free person ?
Why or why not ?
Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.
