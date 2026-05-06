Happenings at Wawa First United – May 6th

John 14:1-14 I am the way, the truth, the life.

The words for John’s gospel are some of the most comforting in scripture and most often shared at funerals or celebrations of life, especially the words, “ I go to prepare a place for you.”

Yet, they are followed with what sounds like stern words of admonition: “No one come to God except through me.” It’s easy to conclude that if you believe certain things about Jesus, you will get to God.

Remember that in John’s gospel, Jesus is the embodiment of God’s wisdom, which is the creative and sustaining impulse of all creation. While no one comes to God except through wisdom, that wisdom is available to all humans and non- humankind. We just need to reflect upon the relationships that sustain us to know this is true.

Creation Connection:

We live in a world of human and non- human relationships. As participants in the wisdom of God through our relationship with Christ, our role is to bring those relationships into balance.

(used with permission the Gathering L/E 2026)

May 10th – Sixth Sunday of Easter

Scriptures:

Acts 17:22-31 Paul points the Athenians to “the unknown god”

Psalm 66 God preserved us.

1 Peter 3:13-22 Do not repay evil for evil.

John 14:15-21 The Advocate, the Spirit, will be with you.

Lay Leader: Maria Reader: Brenda

Announcements:

We welcome all those on a faith journey to join us on Sunday at 11 am.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Sat. May 16th in the Family Room at the Church. We welcome all knitters and crocheters, materials are available if needed.

May 15 – Moose Hide Campaign Day: standing up against violence towards women and children

May 20 – World Bee Day

May 21 – International Tea day

May 23 – World Turtle Day