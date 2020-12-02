Happenings at Wawa First United Church – 2nd Sunday of Advent

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 06 December 2020.

Isaiah 40: 1-11 Comfort, O comfort my people.

Psalm 85: 1-2, 8-13 Will you be angry with us forever ?

2 Peter 3: 8-15a The Day will come like a thief in the night

Mark 1: 1-8 The preaching of John the Baptist.

To Ponder: What are the things that make for peace?

Gathering – Advent-Christmas-Epiphany 2020-2021 – pg. 11 (Used With Permission)

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.

The Star of Lights is alight. It is not too late to add a bulb in memory of someone the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria Reid 705-856-2861