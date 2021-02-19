Mixed Curling Standings – February 18

Team Rank Wins G.P. TERRIS, Tom 1 4 4 HOFFMANN, Jim 2 3 4 HALL, Dave 3 2 4 LESCHISHIN, Mark 4 1 4 TURMELLE, Katherine 5 0 4

Mixed Curling has restarted with COVID Guidelines in place. The next games will occur February 25th, 2021. Thank you to the staff at the Community Centre for preparing the Curling Rink for the players.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye TURMELLE HALL HOFFMANN TERRIS LESCHISHIN

Editor’s Note: You can get back into the curling mode by watching the Scotties Tournament of Hearts! Draw 1 is tonight at 8:30 between Northern Ontario and the Northwest Territories, Yukon vs Wild Card 3, Alberta and Nova Scotia, Canada and Wild Card 2.