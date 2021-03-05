Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – March 4

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 5 5
HOFFMANN, Jim 2 4 5
HALL, Dave 3 2 6
LESCHISHIN, Mark 3 2 6
TURMELLE, Katherine 5 1 6

March 11 Game Schedule

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye
HOFFMANN LESCHISHIN HALL
TERRIS TURMELLE
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*