Mixed Curling Standings – March 4

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|5
|5
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|2
|4
|5
|HALL, Dave
|3
|2
|6
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|3
|2
|6
|TURMELLE, Katherine
|5
|1
|6
March 11 Game Schedule
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Bye
|HOFFMANN
|LESCHISHIN
|HALL
|TERRIS
|TURMELLE
