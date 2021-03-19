Breaking News

2020-21 Mixed Curling Standings

The Wawa Curling Club would like to thank everyone who helped make the 2020-2021 Season Happen. COVID-19 definitely changed the Curling Season with new rules on and off the ice. We are looking to a more traditional season come this November.

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 7 7
HOFFMANN, Jim 2 6 7
HALL, Dave 3 2 7
LESCHISHIN, Mark 3 2 7
TURMELLE, Katherine 3 2 8
