2020-21 Mixed Curling Standings

The Wawa Curling Club would like to thank everyone who helped make the 2020-2021 Season Happen. COVID-19 definitely changed the Curling Season with new rules on and off the ice. We are looking to a more traditional season come this November.
|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|7
|7
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|2
|6
|7
|HALL, Dave
|3
|2
|7
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|3
|2
|7
|TURMELLE, Katherine
|3
|2
|8
