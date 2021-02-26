Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – February 25

 

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 5 5
HOFFMANN, Jim 2 3 4
HALL, Dave 3 2 5
LESCHISHIN, Mark 3 2 5
TURMELLE, Katherine 5 0 5

 

Games -March 4, 2021
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye
LESCHISHIN TURMELLE TERRIS
HOFFMANN HALL
