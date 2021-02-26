Mixed Curling Standings – February 25

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|5
|5
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|2
|3
|4
|HALL, Dave
|3
|2
|5
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|3
|2
|5
|TURMELLE, Katherine
|5
|0
|5
|Games -March 4, 2021
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Bye
|LESCHISHIN
|TURMELLE
|TERRIS
|HOFFMANN
|HALL
