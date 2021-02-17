LDHCF Catch the Ace – Winner of Week 23 Announced

Congratulations to Claude Noel, winner of Week 23 of the Foundation’s Catch the Ace Lottery! The Foundation is happy to announce that the progressive jackpot continues to grow; it sits at $24,606 as Week 24 begins.

Here are the final numbers for week #23: Weekly Pot: $1,407, and the Progressive Pot: $24,606

Winner: Claude Noel, his Envelope #39 held the 10 of Hearts

Tickets are on sale from Wednesdays at 11 am and remain available for purchase until the following Tuesday at 8 pm. Tickets are available at the following prices:

60 tickets for $20

10 tickets for $10

3 tickets for $5

Get your tickets and view the past weekly winners at www.ldhcface.ca.

By participating in the fundraiser you are helping to raise funds for the Capital Equipment Fund. These monies are used to enhance health care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Thank you to each and every supporter of this fundraiser.

Lottery Licence #11949

For more details and/or information about the LDHC Foundation Catch the Ace raffle or how to donate, please contact the Foundation office at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.