LDHCF Catch the Ace – Week 20 Winner Announced!

Congratulations to Gisele Legge, winner of Week 20 of the Foundation’s Catch the Ace Lottery! The Foundation is happy to announce that the progressive jackpot continues to grow; it sits at $18,322 as Week 21 begins.

 

Here are the final numbers for week #20: Weekly Pot: $1,311, Progressive Pot: $18,322

 

Winner: Gisele Legge with envelope #6 containing the 3 of Hearts

 

Tickets are on sale from Wednesdays at 11 am and remain available for purchase until the following Tuesday at 8 pm. Tickets are available at the following prices:

  • 60 tickets for $20
  • 10 tickets for $10
  • 3 tickets for $5

 

Get your tickets and view the past weekly winners at www.ldhcface.ca.

 

By participating in the fundraiser you are helping to raise $125,000 for a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department. Thank you to each and every supporter of this fundraiser.

Lottery Licence #11949

For more details and/or information about the LDHC Foundation Catch the Ace raffle or how to donate, please contact the Foundation office at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

