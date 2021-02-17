East Algoma OPP – Officers investigate Break & Enter where firearms were stolen

On February 12, 2021, shortly after 3:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter on Highway 548 in Tarbutt-Tarbutt Additional Township (approximately five kilometers from Highway 17).

Sometime between Saturday, February 6, 2021, and Friday, February 12, 2021, a break and enter occurred to a single-dwelling residence and a detached garage. The culprit(s) stole approximately $10,000 in property and firearms.

Firearms Stolen:

12 gauge single shot Sears shotgun (estimated value: $400).

22 Marlin with scope, bolt action, five shot magazine (estimated value: $200)

3030 antique, 100 plus years old, model 1865 Winchester with a metal ring near the receiver, it’s a lever action (unknown value).

270 bolt action Winchester, model 70, light wood stock, bearing a Leupold 2 to 7 scope (estimated value: $1,400).

Multiple rounds of ammunition including slugs, bird shot, reload. 308 rounds, approximately three boxes. 270 rounds, three to four boxes. 3030 rounds, approximately four boxes. 303 British, three to four boxes. 306 caliber, approximately five boxes. 22 caliber, between 15 and 20 boxes.

Pellet gun (unknown make).

177 caliber Crossman rifle (estimated value: $50).

Cobra two-way radios, handheld (estimated value: between $100 and $200).

Various hunting knives. A Gerber six-inch, hunting knife with rubber handle, block out blade, black rubber grip with painted silver blade.

Property Stolen:

Briggs and Stratton 3500 watt generator, approximately 10 years old, red and black in colour. Very good condition (estimated value: $800).

Yamaha 8-Horse Power, 2-stroke boat motor, approximately seven years old, grey in colour with white prop (estimated value: $3,500).

Minn Kota trolling motor, 30 lb thrust, variable speed, white plastic head with black body (estimated value: $700). This item has a crack on the plastic near the top where the battery life indicator would be.

Multiple power tools including grinders, wrenches, ratchets, cases of tools, an air compressor, tool sets make is a Campbell Hausfeld. Ryobi drill battery powered (estimated value: between $1000 and $1500).

Two fishing rods in carrying cases (estimated value: $100 each).

Husqvarna axe, wood handle, approximately 24″ long (estimated value: $100).

Walter black diamond hatchet (estimated value: $100.00).

Two kitchen knives, make could be Kitchen Aid.

Keurig, black and stainless coffee maker.

Collection of old coins, old antique cigarette tins to fit in a shirt pocket, antique knives.

Any person with information regarding the theft of these firearms and property should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.p3tips.com or download the P3 App where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.