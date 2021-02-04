Thundery Bay OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision west of Upsula

On February 3rd, 2021 at 3:27 pm members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Superior North EMS and the Upsala Fire & Emergency Services responded to a report of a head-on collision on Hwy 17 approximately 4 kms west of the Township of Upsala.

Police attended the scene and determined two passenger vehicles were involved in the collision, a Chevy Silverado pickup truck and a Hyundai Tuscon SUV. The driver of the Hyundai was declared deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were treated by paramedics for minor injuries. Hwy 11-17 was closed for several hours in order for investigators to process the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Ravindrakumar NAIK of Sioux Lookout, Ontario. A post mortem has been scheduled in Toronto later this week.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision has been initiated by the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit in conjunction with members of the Shabaqua OPP Detachment.

Any person who may have been in the area of Hwy 17 west of Upsala and witnessed this collision are being asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.