Thunder Bay OPP Investigate after Fatal Utility Trail Vehicle Collision

On the 27th of August 2020, at approximately 7:45 pm officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Thunder Bay detachment responded to a report of a fatal utility terrain vehicle (UTV side by side) collision on Onion Lake Dam Rd, Gorham Twp.

OPP attended the scene along with paramedics and confirmed the person to be deceased. The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TTCI) attended and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The lone operator of the UTV has been identified as Emile JEAN, 60 years of age of Gorham Twp, Ontario.