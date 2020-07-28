Thunder Bay OPP – Search for Edward Tremblay ends, investigation continues

On the 13th of May 2020, at approximately 3:00pm officers of the Thunder Bay OPP detachment responded to a report of human remains in the Wasp Road area which is an Unorganized area north of Highway 11/17 and west of Highway 527. The remains were located by a forest area worker and reported to the police.

The scene was secured by police. The Northwest Region Crime Unit, the Forensic Identification unit and a forensic anthropologist from Toronto attended to assist with the investigation.

The human remains have been positively identified as those of Edward TREMBLAY of Thunder Bay, ON. The deceased was last seen on July 7, 2019 and was subject of an extensive search by the Thunder Bay OPP and Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS). The cause of death has not been determined, pending the coroner’s examination.