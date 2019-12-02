Thunder Bay OPP investigate Fatal Collision between two Tractor Trailers

On December 1, 2019, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving two tractor trailer units. The collision occurred on Highway 17, west of Raith ON. The tractor trailer units were involved in a head on collision and became engulfed in fire.

Officers from the OPP Highway Safety Division (HSD), OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI), Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and Emergency Response Team (ERT) are assisting with the Coroner’s investigation.

Highway 17 has been closed from 7:00 p.m. last evening and will be closed for the significant remainder of today. There is a traffic detour in place from Highway 11 to Highway 622 (exits to Dryden) and Highway 11 to Highway 71 (exits to Kenora).

More information will be provided as it becomes available as the investigation is continuing.