East Algoma OPP stop vehicle involved in Break & Enter Occurence – Charges laid

On January 6, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol and conducted a traffic stop on Highway 108 near Depot Lake. This vehicle and occupants matched that from a previously reported break and enter occurrence at an apartment on Hirshhorn Avenue in Elliot Lake.

On January 2, 2021 at approximately 8:48 p.m., police were called in relation to three people entering an apartment to collect money and threatening the resident with a handgun. The debt was not paid and the three said they would return another day to collect. A description of the males and the vehicle were provided to police.

On January 6, police observed a similar vehicle and occupants travelling southbound on Highway 108. A subsequent traffic stop was conducted. Three people were arrested, and seized property included a .38 caliber handgun, approximately 16 grams of suspected Cocaine, approximately 19 grams of suspected Fentanyl, approximately 18 grams of suspected Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, numerous knives, numerous cell phones, and over $700 in cash.

Nicholas MOSS, 27 years old, of Sudbury, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm (Two Counts), contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Carry Concealed Weapon, contrary to section 90 of the CC,

Extortion, contrary to section 346(1.1)(b) of the CC,

Utter Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC,

Break, Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the CC,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC.

Mamadou SIDIBE, 28 years old, from Sudbury, was charged with:

Jordan LALONDE, 30 years old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

The three accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie on January 7, 2021.