Marathon OPP Charge Driver with impaired after collision at Mall

On January 4, 2021, at approximately 5:05 a.m. officers of the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single motor vehicle collision at 2 Hemlo Drive, Town of Marathon. The driver of a motor vehicle struck a lamp post at the Marathon Centre Mall and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the collision.

Investigation resulted that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. A breath demand was made which resulted in a failed test. As a result, the female driver, Christine BROOKS, 39, of Manitouwadge is charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired with a Blood concentration Over 80, contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Marathon, on February 17, 2021, to answer to the charge.