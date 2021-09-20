Marathon OPP – Stunt Driving Charges Laid

On September 17, 2021, a Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was conducting radar patrol on Highway 17 east of Marathon, ON. The officer observed a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The radar confirmed the vehicle speed to be in excess of 50km/hr over the posted 90km/hr speed limit.

As a result, Blessing JOSEPH, age 33 of Etobicoke, ON was charged with Stunt Driving and received a 30 day license suspension as well as a 14 day vehicle impoundment. The driver is now responsible for tow fees, impoundment fees, licence re-instatement fees, increased insurance fees, as well as having to attend Provincial Offences Court to answer to the charge.

This driving behaviour is not only costly, it is dangerous to the driver, passengers as well as other motorists on the roadways. Driving excessive speeds anytime is dangerous but especially at night. At this time of year your chances are increased of having a motor vehicle collision (MVC) due to roadways being very unpredictable with rain and possibly ice as well as wildlife in the area.

The public is encouraged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 whenever they observe dangerous driving behaviour. Please call 911 or 1-888-310-1122 if suspecting that a driver is impaired while operating a motor vehicle whether it is a Car, Truck, Motorcycle, ATV, Snowmobile, Boat or even an Airplane.