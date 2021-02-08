Marathon OPP warn of injured wolf

On February 6, 2021 at approximately 11:30pm, officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon detachment received a call regarding a sighting of a wolf in the Penn Lake area in Marathon.

The wolf has been seen several times in the area of Holy Saviour School/Ecole Val Des Bois, Penn Lake road, Penn Lake Park area, as well as Barrick Gold Drive.

The wolf appears to be possibly injured as he has been observed limping. The public is encouraged to use caution when in these areas as an injured animal can be very unpredictable.

The OPP is currently working with the local Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) Conservation Officers (CO) to rectify this issue and make this area safe for all.

The public is encouraged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 if they observe this animal in the area.