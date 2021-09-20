Marathon OPP – Charges Laid after Traffic Complaint

On September 18, 2021, the Marathon OPP received a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver of a motor vehicle in the Town of Marathon.

At approximately 6:23pm, Police located the vehicle on Yawkey Avenue parked in the driveway of a residence. Police observed the accused sitting in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running. On speaking with the accused, officers determined they were impaired by alcohol.

Officers informed the accused that they were under arrest for Care and Control of a Conveyance while being impaired. The accused refused to comply with officers and resisted by pulling away and not allowing police to remove them from the vehicle. Officers gained control of the accused and placed them under arrest and transported them to Detachment for further testing for impairment.

As a result Frank Mort NEEDHAM age 63 of Marathon, ON was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol contrary to s. 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to s. 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

Assault Peace Officer contrary to s. 270(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Resist Peace Officer contrary to s. 129(a) of the Criminal Code

The driver was held for video bail and was remanded into custody and later transferred to the Thunder Bay District Jail awaiting further court appearances.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly and don’t drink and drive.