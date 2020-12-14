Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Hwy 548 Closed at Hardwood Drive

Presently, members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), members from the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) Unit and Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a two vehicle motor vehicle collision on Highway 548 south of Humbug Road and D Line Road in St. Joseph Township that occurred at 11:34 A.M.

Highway 548 is closed in both directions at Hardwood Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.

