East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after disturbance at apartment complex

On September 9, 2020, at approximately 1:36 a.m. members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex on Westhill Road in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported hearing glass smashing coming from the area of the main floor access door. They could also see a person dressed in black wearing a backpack attempting to gain entry to the building. Police attended and arrested the person, who was intoxicated, yelling and banging tenant’s windows.

Gene SHIPMAN, 51 years of age, from London, Ontario was charged with:

Mischief – Destroys or Damages Property, contrary to section 430(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 3, 2020.