East Algoma OPP – Arrest Made, Charge of Attempt Murder Laid

On March 11, 2021 at approximately 10:24 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a stabbing where the victim was being transported to local hospital. The incident took place at the corner of Axmith Avenue and Frame Crescent in the City of Elliot Lake.

An investigation is being conducted by the East Algoma OPP Crime Unit with the assistance from the OPP Forensic Identifications Service (FIS), the OPP’s North East Canine Unit and members from the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT).

As a result of the investigation, a 16 year-old was arrested and charged with:

Attempt to Commit Murder, contrary to section 239(1) of the Criminal Code (CC); and with

Aggravated Assault, contrary to section 269 of the CC.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on March 12, 2021 and was remanded into custody.

The victim sustained serious injuries and is recovering in a local hospital.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the East Algoma OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.p3tips.com or download the P3 App where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.