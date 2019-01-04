East Algoma OPP Charge Woman with Trespass

On January 2, 2018, shortly before 8:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to two separate disturbances at an apartment complex on West Street in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined a female was invited to an apartment and began consuming alcohol with a couple. At one point the intoxicated female made a derogatory remark towards the male and she was asked to leave and she complied.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., the second complaint came in as a male on the ground floor heard someone enter his apartment through the patio door. When he called out the unknown person left the apartment through the patio door.

Minutes later officers located an intoxicated female known to them. Also known to the officers was that there was a Trespass Order in effect for entire property and the apartment complex related to the same female.

As a result of the investigation, Jasmine WRIGHT, 29 years of age from Blind River, Ontario was arrested, issued two provincial offence notices and charged with:

Enter Premises when Entry Prohibited, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Trespass to Property Act; and with

Being Intoxicated in a Public Place, contrary to section 31(4) of the Liquor Licence Act.

The female was transported to Blind River detachment where she was lodged overnight until sober.