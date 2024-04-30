École secondaire catholique Trillium students take action on Earth Day

On April 22, students at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) took action to enhance the Chapleau community on Earth Day. This year, the school’s Student Parliament marked the day by focusing on the theme “The Planet Against Plastics”. As part of this activity, the students took part with much energy and conviction in a waste race.

In a spirit of appreciation for Mother Earth, ÉSC students are committed to making a difference in their community.