Michipicoten High School 70th Reunion Needs Your Registration

The 70th Reunion for Michipicoten High School scheduled for July 5th, 6th, and 7th, 2024 is now facing cancellation due to a lack of registered participants. With the deadline looming, May 15th, there is now an urgent request for all those wishing to attend to register before the deadline.

Many have professed their intention to register, and now is the time. It has been reported by the organizing committee that 500 are needed and today 268 have registered. We’re past the halfway mark!

Various events are scheduled throughout the weekend, including those at the Wawa Golf Course, the Royal Canadian Legion and the local Senior’s Centre—offering a Wawa Goose Chase scavenger hunt and Wawa Trivia combined with a photo exhibition.

Previous reunions have been a resounding success, and always have welcomed and included those who are not alumni. Please encourage any and all to register. Forms are available throughout the town and online on the MHS Reunion website. Let’s all honour the present and past students and teachers of this vital Northern Ontario high school. Join in on the fun and register now!