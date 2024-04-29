Schreiber OPP – Impaired Driver in Terrace Bay Charged

A call for service has resulted in one individual facing multiple charges including impaired driving.

On April 27, 2024, at approximately 12:30 a.m., members of the Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment received a call for service regarding a possible impaired driver in the Town of Terrace Bay.

Officers patrolled and observed the vehicle on Terrace Heights Drive in Terrace Bay. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for impaired driving.

The driver was brought back to the Schreiber OPP Detachment for further testing.

Susan Button, 32-years-old of Terrace Bay has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence

Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance

The accused is now facing a 90-Day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-Day vehicle impoundment. The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Schreiber on a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.