ROY, Monique Marie

August 30, 1949 – May 11, 2024

It is with deep sadness that our family announces the peaceful passing of Monique Roy on May 11th at the age of 74 with her family by her side. Cherished daughter of the late Damase and Arlina Roy. Loving mother of Christine (Chris), cherished grandmother of Kelsey (Joël) and Dylan (Karine) and great-grandmother of Nate, Finn, and Brooks. Sister of the late Roland (late Marguerite), late Adelard (Yvette), late Joseph (Norma), late Emile, late Gilbert, late Margaret, late Marcel (Karen), late Louis (Anna), Marie (late Jerry), Simonne (late Henri-Paul), Noëlla (Dennis), and John (Bunny). Monique will be deeply missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Many years ago, Monique was diagnosed with kidney disease and had been on dialysis for the last 9 years. She was very strong throughout this difficult phase of her life. What kept her going was her love for her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. More than anything, Monique loved spending time with her family.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Monique can be made to the Sault Area Hospital, designation: Renal Care Fund.

Family and friends are invited to visit at Paroisse Saint-Famille, 45 Woodward Avenue, Blind River, on Thursday, May 23, 2024, beginning at 12 p.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. Father Clarence officiating. Light luncheon at the church following interment.

Arrangements entrusted to Menard Funeral Home.