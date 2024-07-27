Dark Sky Week – Lake Superior Provincial Park

Did you know that the skies above Lake Superior Provincial Park are among the darkest in North America.

In 2016, Jeffrey Deans, Outreach Coordinator of the Algoma Astronomers, initiated an application to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) to have Lake Provincial Park designated as a Dark Sky Preserve. Letters of support for the application were received from the Town of Wawa and the Friends of Lake Superior Park.

On July 17, 2018, Lake Superior Provincial Park was officially designated as a nationally certified Dark Sky Preserve by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, becoming our second provincial park to receive this prestigious designation.

Visit the park and celebrate the Dark Sky Preserve and discover the beauty, biodiversity, and natural heritage it protects!