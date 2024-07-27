Dark Sky Week – Lake Superior Provincial Park

Did you know that the skies above Lake Superior Provincial Park are among the darkest in North America.
In 2016, Jeffrey Deans, Outreach Coordinator of the Algoma Astronomers, initiated an application to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) to have Lake Provincial Park designated as a Dark Sky Preserve. Letters of support for the application were received from the Town of Wawa and the Friends of Lake Superior Park.
On July 17, 2018, Lake Superior Provincial Park was officially designated as a nationally certified Dark Sky Preserve by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, becoming our second provincial park to receive this prestigious designation.
Visit the park and celebrate the Dark Sky Preserve and discover the beauty, biodiversity, and natural heritage it protects!
- Sunday, July 28th; 1:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
- Astrophotography: Interested in learning how to photograph the night sky like a pro? Join special guest astronomer Jeffrey Deans to learn some astrophotography techniques for both DSLR cameras and smartphones. Discover the types of night sky shots you can take, what the best camera settings are, and how to edit your photos! Afterwards, drop by any of our evening telescope observation sessions for help practicing your new skills.
- Tuesday, July 30th; 8:15 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay
- Binocular Astronomy: Don’t have a telescope, but want to get into astronomy? Any pair of binoculars will do! Join special guest astronomer Jeffrey Deans to find out what types of night sky objects are visible with binoculars, and how you can find them. After the presentation, you’ll be invited to join us on the beach for a guided session observing the night sky. Binoculars will be provided, but feel free to bring your own pair. In case of inclement weather, the presentation will be relocated to the Visitor Centre and the practical session will be cancelled.
- Thursday, August 1; 9:00 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay
- Batty about Bats: Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but they still rule our night skies. Join Rose and Kelly for a fun true or false game to dispel common myths and discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem. You’ll also find out what you can do to help our bat populations nationwide.
- Friday, August 2nd; 1:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
- Saturday, August 3rd; 7:00 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay
- Open Mic under the Stars: We’re calling on you to bring your talents to our open mic night. Whether you’re singing, playing a song, performing a dance, reading a poem, or showing off a magic trick, we’d love to see what you have to share with us! If you’re not interested in performing, that’s okay! Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the night. Sign up to secure your spot at the Visitor Centre Information Desk, or the Agawa Bay Campground Gatehouse. You can also send us a private message on LSPP’s Facebook or Instagram.
- Sunday, August 4th;
- 1:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
- Aurora Artistry: The spectacular dark skies of Lake Superior Provincial Park provide a source of inspiration for artists and astronomers alike! Join Rose and Wylan to paint the aurora borealis and other wonders of the night sky with watercolours. All painting supplies will be provided.
- 9:00 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay
- Dark Sky Jeopardy: Join us as we wrap up our Dark Sky Week with a game of night-themed trivia! Put your dark sky knowledge to the test with questions about nocturnal flora and fauna, planets, and more. All ages are welcome to join in on the fun!
