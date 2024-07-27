Saturday Morning News – July 27

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Hazy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 16.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There are eight (8) active fires in the Northwest Region in various stages of control. Of the 8 fires, two (2) are under control and six (6) are being observed. The wildland fire hazard is primarily high across Northwest Region with areas of extreme fire hazard over parts of Weeskayjahk Ohtahzhoganeeng Provincial Park, North Bamaji Lake and Wabakimi Provincial Park.
News Tidbits:
- Get out today and enjoy the Wawa Music Festival. There is music at Lion’s Beach, and a Wawa Goose Nest Market for the morning, and the afternoon and evening at Woody’s and the Legion (downstairs).
