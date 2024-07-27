Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Saturday, Sunday & Monday Events)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.

Saturday, July 27 EXPLORATION STATION: NATURE IN WATERCOLOUR Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. Put your “art eyes” on and join us as we seek out and celebrate the beauty of nature. Focus your attention using the frames provided – zoom in on a leaf or zoom out on a landscape. Then paint what you see. There is no limit to nature’s beauty. All ages welcome. No watercolour experience necessary. SPECIAL EVENT: NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM Drop-in: 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. Join us as we light up the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay

after hours for this special event! We invite you to explore the museum and celebrate LSPP’s Dark Sky Preserve and the beauty, biodiversity, and cultural heritage it protects. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and meet our Discovery Team as you drop by different stations to learn about the stars, nocturnal

wildlife and more. Outside, join us for campfire songs and s’mores!

Sunday, July 28 MEET THE NATURALIST: DARK SKY Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. Have you ever wondered why the stars in the park seem brighter than those in the city? Visit Rose to discover more about what it means to be a Dark Sky Preserve and how nocturnal creatures benefit from the preservation of darkness.

Monday, July 29 MEET THE NATURALIST: FLYING SQUIRRELS Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. It’s a bird? It’s a plane? Wait… It’s a Northern Flying Squirrel! Join Emily to discover more about these nocturnal critters and the secrets behind their gift of “flight”. MEET THE NATURALIST: CLEVER CORVIDS Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. Are you smarter than a Crow? What about a Raven? Blue Jay? Canada Jay? Known for their intelligence and importance to LSPP, join Wylan to discover some of the most brilliant birds and try your hand at some tests to see if you are, in fact, smarter than a corvid.



Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.