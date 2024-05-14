Ontario Marks Fifth Annual Day of Action on Litter

Andrea Khạnjin, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, issued the following statement on Ontario’s Day of Action on Litter:

“Today is the fifth annual Provincial Day of Action on Litter: a significant milestone in our government’s ongoing efforts to tackle litter and preserve the natural beauty of our province.

Over the last five years, we have seen students, community groups, municipalities, and businesses across the province come together to organize litter cleanups and promote the importance of keeping our neighbourhoods, parks and waterways clean and free of litter and waste. Our annual campaigns have engaged over three million people on social media and motivated hundreds of people to take part in community cleanups across the province. Thank you all for doing your part to make positive impact on your community and your environment.

To help address litter, our government has invested over $2.4 million in community-based projects, in collaboration with partners such as Pollution Probe, Boating Ontario Association and Toronto Region Conservation Authority. These projects have included shoreline cleanups and the installation of preventive plastic capture devices at marinas.

From the shores of the Great Lakes to the forests of Algonquin Park, Ontario is home to some of the most beautiful natural landscapes in the world. As a mother, I want all children in this province to grow up in a clean and healthy environment, and feel empowered to take action to preserve it for generations to come – which is exactly what this campaign is all about.

On this Day of Action on Litter, join me in gathering with your family, friends and neighbours to pick up litter to help keep our communities clean. Together, we can help keep land and waterways clean, contributing to a healthier province, both today and in the future.”

Participate in the Day of Action on Litter by sharing your actions using #actONlitter