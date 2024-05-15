Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – May 15

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. High 17. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low +3.

News Tidbits:

  • It was good to hear that Calvary Church took up the municipal challenge to do a little clean up yesterday as part of Wawa’s Action on Litter
  • The 1st Wawa Scout Group has launched a fundraising campaign to plant trees. Your can donate $2 a tree, which will be planted locally by Wawa scouts! You can donate via e-transfer to [email protected] Remember that you are eligible for a tax receipt if you donate $20 or more/10+ trees!
  • On May 13th there were 350 registrants for the 70th MHS Reunion. 450 registrants are needed to have this event happen. The meeting will be today – so if you have been sitting the fence, register today!
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*