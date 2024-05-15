OPP – Police Week (May 12 – 18)

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is proud to announce Police Week, which runs May 12 – 18, 2024. This year, the theme is “Join Policing: Keep Ontario Safe,” emphasizing policing as both a career and a public service.

Every hour of every day of the year, in Canada from coast to coast, thousands of police officers risk their lives to ensure our safety. The “Call of Duty” is one of the main reasons why these men and women in uniform do what they do every day.

From traffic offences to home invasions, violent crimes to family disputes, what would we do if we could not count on our police officers? What a country it would be without peace and order.

Because they put their lives on the line for us every single day, a big “THANK YOU” goes out to all police officers. Their dedication, hard work, and commitment to public safety is greatly appreciated.