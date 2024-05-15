Smile Campaign sells 3,500 cookies to Benefit The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation was chosen by the local Tim Hortons as the 2024 recipient of the Smile Cookie Campaign. This is an annual campaign that takes place at every Tim Hortons in Canada. All proceeds from the special and lovingly decorated Smile Cookies are donated to that year’s chosen charity.

Foundation board members, family, friends, students and volunteers answered the call for cookie decorators. They spent 6 evenings at the local Tim’s filling pre-orders and getting cookies ready for sale.

Their hard work and your love of cookies raised $5,453.03 for the Foundation! Thank you to franchise owners Ryan Ditomasso and Ashleigh McLeod for choosing the Foundation to receive this donation. This donation will go towards completing the

purchase of our Wish campaign items.

Thank you to everyone who helped and to those who bought and enjoyed over 3,500 cookies.

Your generous hearts are giving us a healthy future.