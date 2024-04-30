Between the Covers – April 30th

The Wawa Public Library celebrates it’s 70th Anniversary in May 2024! The Wawa Public Library, then known as The Michipicoten Public Library opened its doors in May of 1954 in the basement of Sir James Dunn School. Mrs. Ruth Eldridge was appointed as the library’s first Librarian.

The Library soon outgrew the space in the school and a place in the new Township of Michipicoten Municipal building was allocated to the library. The library was relocated when the building was completed in 1971. Renovations to the library in 1996, provided an additional 500 feet of useable space. On June 5th, 2007, a by-law was passed to rename the Michipicoten Public Library to the Wawa Public Library in conjunction with Municipality’s name change from Michipicoten Township to the Municipality of Wawa.

The Library Board and Staff will be celebrating this milestone with a variety of activities throughout the month of May! This will include a 70th Anniversary Social, a Show Us Your Library Card campaign, an evening of music and more. Follow us for more info on these and more upcoming events!

“Under the Midnight Sun”, written by local author Kelly J. Godson is available for check out at the Wawa Public Library!

Grace just graduated high school and is now eagerly looking forward to working in a Norwegian campground with her brother Rafe before going off to college in the Fall. Tragedy strikes and her brother is killed by a drunk driver.

Grief stricken; Grace is going to cancel her plans until her best friend Rayna offers to go with her. Soon after their summer adventure begins in Norway, romantic sparks fly between Rayna and Grace’s Norwegian friend Christoff.

They also meet an unlikely sister/brother duo. Callan, an outspoken but fun-loving girl and Alex an outrageous flirt but deep down scared of everything, make the summer very colourful and interesting. One day while hiking, disaster strikes and the friends are abducted by a man called King Hakon. Pulled into an underground dungeon by trolls they are kept captive until they finally agree to go in search of King Hakon’s “lost” queen in exchange for their release. Little do they realize that this task will take them to worlds they never dreamed of.

Soon after they reach their first world, they find themselves in the fight of their lives against wolves, dragons, and serpents. Will they all get out alive and will they succeed in finding the queen at all? Will she agree to return with them? The answers lie ahead in this exciting novel about friendship, new love, and danger. Dive in and see for yourself.

Upcoming Special Event!

Join us at the Wawa Public Library on Tuesday, May 7th for a special Grandma Storytime! We will have special guest grandmas who will be reading stories. There will be a really cool craft and a special draw for one child to take home a Mother’s Day gift. Everyone is welcome, and we ask that children five and under attend with a parent or caregiver!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week is “A Fate Inked in Blood” by Danielle L. Jensen, “The Guest” by B.A. Paris, “Wandering Stars” by Tommy Orange and “Three-Inch Teeth” by C.J. Box.

New in Audio Books is “The Fury” by Alex Michaelides.

En Français, nous avons “Le chateau des secrets” par Marie-Bernadette Dupuy. Come on in and check it out!

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham. Come on in and check it out. From Goodreads:

In The Whistler, Lacy Stoltz investigated a corrupt judge who was taking millions in bribes from a crime syndicate. She put the criminals away, but only after being attacked and nearly killed. Three years later, and approaching forty, she is tired of her work for the Florida Board on Judicial Conduct and ready for a change.

Then she meets a mysterious woman who is so frightened she uses a number of aliases. Jeri Crosby’s father was murdered twenty years earlier in a case that remains unsolved and that has grown stone cold. But Jeri has a suspect whom she has become obsessed with and has stalked for two decades. Along the way, she has discovered other victims.

Suspicions are easy enough, but proof seems impossible. The man is brilliant, patient, and always one step ahead of law enforcement. He is the most cunning of all serial killers. He knows forensics, police procedure, and most important: he knows the law.

He is a judge, in Florida—under Lacy’s jurisdiction.

He has a list, with the names of his victims and targets, all unsuspecting people unlucky enough to have crossed his path and wronged him in some way. How can Lacy pursue him, without becoming the next name on his list?

These lovely Pocket Hugs are hand-crocheted by library staff and friends! What a great way to show someone you care! Pocket Hugs are $2.00 each and are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for your support!

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Lady Dunn Centre Extended Care. We are hoping to fill up the box with some lovely lap blankets for all the residents!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

Programs:

Join the Youth group ages 9-15 on even weeks of the month and Adult group ages 16 plus on odd weeks! Come and venture into the fantasy world of D&D. Helmed by Jacob L and James S our parties will take to new lands in this ever-growing tabletop game.

Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. For the month of May, we will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, STEAM Club on Wednesday, Clay Club on Thursday and Chess Club on Friday Follow us on Facebook to see what’s happening at the library!

Join us every Tuesday from 1:30-3:00 pm for Adult Craft Club! There is something for everyone! Follow us on our Facebook page for all details.

If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you must check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers, and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up! If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free wifi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday, May 18th starting at 11:00 am at the Wawa Public Library!