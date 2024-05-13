Between the Covers – May 13th

The Staff and Board of the Wawa Public Library are very excited to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of library services in Wawa.

The Wawa Public Library, then known as The Michipicoten Public Library opened its doors in May of 1954 in the basement of Sir James Dunn School. Mrs. Ruth Eldridge was appointed as the library’s first Librarian.

The Library soon outgrew the space in the school and a place in the new Township of Michipicoten Municipal building was allocated to the library. The library was relocated when the building was completed in 1971. Renovations to the library in 1996, provided an additional 500 feet of useable space. On June 5th, 2007, a by-law was passed to rename the Michipicoten Public Library to the Wawa Public Library in conjunction with Municipality’s name change from Michipicoten Township to the Municipality of Wawa.

The Library Board and Staff will be celebrating this milestone with a variety of activities throughout the month of May! This will include a 70th Anniversary Social to be held on Wednesday May 22nd. We want to show you what the library is doing to be an active and integral part of this wonderful community. Refreshments will be provided. If you aren’t already a library member, now is the perfect time. We are having a Show Us Your Library Card campaign. If you have a library card, come on in and show it to us and get your name entered into a draw. If you don’t, come on in and tell us you want to be a member, fill out the registration form and we will enter your name for a draw. An awesome chipmunk/squirrel house donated by Victor Lucas of Angler’s Inn will be part of the prize package! It can be seen at the Wawa Public Library. The draw will be held on May 31st at 4pm!

We are also partnering with the Rotary Club of Wawa and hosting a Literary Contest! There are six categories; grades 5-8 poems, grades 9-12 poems and adult poems, grades 5-8 short stories, grades 9-12 short stories and adult short stories. There will be a $100.00 cash prize for the winner in each category. Entries can be in either French or English. More information can be found on our Website or in person at the Wawa Public Library. On the evening of May 22nd staring at 5:30, we invite everyone to an Evening of Music with “The Other Guys”. This promises to be a wonderful evening of fun and laughter and music of course. Follow us for more info on these events and all events happening at the Wawa Public Library.

Thank you to Debbie and Anne for coming out to read for our Grandma Story Time and helping out with the Mother’s Day Craft! You both did a fabulous job! The kids did a great job preparing a beautiful Mother’s Day Wreath! Gemma was the lucky winner of the special Mother’s Day gift draw!! Congratulations Gemma and Alex! Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms! We hope you have an amazing day!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “What Happened to Nina?” by Dervla McTiernan, “Good Half Gone” by Tarryn Fisher, “The Truth About the Devlins” by Lisa Scottoline and “She’s Not Sorry” by Mary Kubica.

New in Audio Books we have “Come and Get It” by Kiley Reid.

En Français, nous avons “La défaite de l’occident” par Emmanuel Todd.

Staff Pick of the Week is “Golden Girl” by Ellen Hilderbrand. From the book jacket:

On a perfect June day, Vivian Howe, author of thirteen beach novels and mother of three nearly grown children, is killed in a hit-and-run car accident while jogging near her home on Nantucket. She ascends to the Beyond where she’s assigned to a Person named Martha, who allows Vivi to watch what happens below for one last summer. Vivi also is granted three “nudges” to change the outcome of events on earth, and with her daughter Willa on her third miscarriage, Carson partying until all hours, and Leo currently “off again” with his high-maintenance girlfriend, she’ll have to think carefully where to use them.

From the Beyond, Vivi watches “The Chief” Ed Kapenash investigate her death, but her greatest worry is her final book, which contains a secret from her own youth that could be disastrous for her reputation. But when hidden truths come to light, Vivi’s family will have to sort out their past and present mistakes—with or without a nudge of help from above—while Vivi finally lets them grow without her.

With all of Elin’s trademark beach scenes, mouth-watering meals, and picture-perfect homes, plus a heartfelt message—the people we lose never really leave us—Golden Girl is a beach book unlike any other.

BIBLIOTHÈQUE CANTOOK: Pour vos besoins en livres audio et e-books en français! Téléchargez l’application Cantook dès aujourd’hui! Si vous avez besoin d’aide, n’hésitez pas à appeler la bibliothèque publique de Wawa!

CANTOOK LIBRARY: For your French Audiobook and E-Book needs! Download the Cantook App today! If you need assistance please do not hesitate to call the Wawa Public Library!

ONTARIO PROVINCIAL DAY USE PARK PASSES are available at the Wawa Public Library! Borrowers must have a valid library card and be their account must be in good standing. See the Circulation Desk for check out or more information! A great way to enjoy the beautiful outdoors using your library card!!

AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: The fun and learning continues!! Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. For the month of April, we will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Cyber Club on Wednesday. Clay Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday! Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING: The next Library Board meeting will be on Monday May 27th, 2024 at the Wawa Public Library at 1pm! We ask that if you have flu and cold like symptoms, you not attend!

POKEMON CLUB If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you must check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up! If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free Wi-Fi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday May 18th, 2024 starting at 11:00am at the Wawa Public Library!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interesting in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Lady Dunn Health Centre’s Extended Care Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with beautiful lap blankets!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

If seniors are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.