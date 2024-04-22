Between The Covers – April 22nd

The Wawa Public Library celebrates it’s 70th Anniversary in May!

The Wawa Public Library, then known as The Michipicoten Public Library opened its doors in May of 1954 in the basement of Sir James Dunn School. Mrs. Ruth Eldridge was appointed as the library’s first Librarian.

The Library soon outgrew the space in the school and a place in the new Township of Michipicoten Municipal building was allocated to the library. The library was relocated when the building was completed in 1971. Renovations to the library in 1996, provided an additional 500 feet of useable space. On June 5th, 2007, a by-law was passed to rename the Michipicoten Public Library to the Wawa Public Library in conjunction with the Municipality’s name change from Michipicoten Township to the Municipality of Wawa.

The Library Board and Staff will be celebrating this milestone with a variety of activities throughout May! This will include a 70th Anniversary Social, a Show Us Your Library Card campaign, an evening of music, and more. Follow us for more info on these and more upcoming events!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf are “End of Story” by A. J, Finn, “Lone Wolf” by Gregg Hurwitz, “Dysfunction Junction” by Robin W. Pearson and “The Guest by B.A. Paris. New in Audio Books is “On the Way to Us” by Carolyn Brown.

En Français, nous avons “Blizzard” par Marie Vingtras.

Staff Pick of the week is “The Huntress” by Kate Quinn. From the book jacket:

In the aftermath of war, the hunter becomes the hunted…

Bold and fearless, Nina Markova always dreamed of flying. When the Nazis attack the Soviet Union, she risks everything to join the legendary Night Witches, an all-female night bomber regiment wreaking havoc on the invading Germans. When she is stranded behind enemy lines, Nina becomes the prey of a lethal Nazi murderess known as the Huntress, and only Nina’s bravery and cunning will keep her alive.

Transformed by the horrors he witnessed from Omaha Beach to the Nuremberg Trials, British war correspondent Ian Graham has become a Nazi hunter. Yet one target eludes him: a vicious predator known as the Huntress. To find her, the fierce, disciplined investigator joins forces with the only witness to escape the Huntress alive: the brazen, cocksure Nina. But a shared secret could derail their mission unless Ian and Nina force themselves to confront it.

Growing up in post-war Boston, seventeen-year-old Jordan McBride is determined to become a photographer. When her long-widowed father unexpectedly comes homes with a new fiancée, Jordan is thrilled. But there is something disconcerting about the soft-spoken German widow. Certain that danger is lurking, Jordan begins to delve into her new stepmother’s past—only to discover that there are mysteries buried deep in her family . . . secrets that may threaten all Jordan holds dear.

In this immersive, heart-wrenching story, Kate Quinn illuminates the consequences of war on individual lives, and the price we pay to seek justice and truth.

New Movies on the shelf are “Fast Charlie” starring Pierce Brosnan and Morena Baccarin, “The Beekeeper” starring Jason Statham and “Bowling for Columbine” starring Michael Moore and new on the WII game shelf, we have “Bee Movie Game”. Come on in and check it out!

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. The cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support.

The fun and learning continue!! Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. April’s Afterschool Program includes Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Wednesday is Coding Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday is Game Club!

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Lady Dunn Health Centre Extended Care Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with lovely lap blankets for all the residents!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! You are more than welcome to stop in and work on a puzzle! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you have to check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up!

If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free wifi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 starting at 11:00 am at the Wawa Public Library!

In Dungeons & Dragons, the players form an adventuring party who explore fantasy worlds together as they embark on epic quests. The collective creativity in your D&D game builds stories that you’ll tell again and again— ranging from the stuff of legend to absurd incidents that’ll make you laugh years later. Due to the popularity of the D&D Club we have split into adult and youth clubs. For the next month the youth group will be held on May 2nd, May 16th and May 30th and the Adult group will meet on April 25th, May 9th and May 23rd! The youth group is for those aged 9 to 15 and the adult group is for those aged 16 and up. The Clubs run from 4:30-6:30 on Thursdays. We hope you can join us!