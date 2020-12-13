RUSSELL, James Reuben

June 1, 1944 – December 12, 2020

Passed suddenly at home with his family by his side. James is reunited with his wife Jacqueline in heaven. Caring and devoted father of Christopher (Pam), Gregory (Colonee), and Kimberley (Matt). Poppy to Talia, Garett, Darrien, Lily, Matthew, and Ty. James will be missed by his many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and the many friends he has made over the years.

At James’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. Wawa.