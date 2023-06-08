Morning News – June 8

Jun 8, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Hazy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High 21. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Hazy. Low 7.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- Wawa 3 has decreased ~20 hectares to 6,678 hectares and is not yet under control. An Implementation Order was placed on June 4 restricting travel in areas where active fire and fire suppression are taking place.
- At the time of this update, there are 34 active wildland fires across the Northeast Region. Of these, 22 are not yet under control, 6 are being held, 1 is being observed, and 5 are under control. The fire hazard remains high to extreme across the Northeast Region.
News tidbits:
- Terry Wong (Chapleau, mobile home park at 332 Highway 129) was convicted of 2 violations under the Ontario Water Resources Act (OWRA), fined $3,000 plus a victim fine surcharge (VFS) of $625 and given 1 year to pay the fines. 2586415 Ontario Ltd. was convicted of 2 violations under the OWRA, fined $5,500 plus a VFS of $1,375 and given 1 year to pay the fines. The convictions against Terry Wong are for:failing to retain the services of a Qualified Person to work on an Environmental Compliance Approval (ECA) application, as required; and failing to submit a completed ECA application, as required. The convictions against 2586415 Ontario Ltd. are for:Failing to submit a completed ECA application, as required; and using or operating an existing sewage works without ministry approval
