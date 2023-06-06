Morning News – June 6

Jun 6, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Clearing this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 7.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- Wawa 3 remains at 6,810 hectares and is not yet under control. An Implementation Order was placed on June 4 restricting travel in areas where active fire and fire suppression are taking place.
- On June 4, Chapleau 3 was remapped to 500 hectares and is not under control. Fire behaviour and smoke has made it difficult to put FireRanger crews on the ground. This fire is located about 53km south of Hwy 101 and 67 km east of Hwy 129. #AFFES is carefully monitoring the fire.
- There are 31 active wildland fires across the Northeast Region. Of these, 21 are not yet under control, 4 are being held, 1 is being observed, and 4 are under control. The fire hazard remains high to extreme across the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- Today is OPP Veterans’ Day.
