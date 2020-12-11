Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – December 10

Team Rank Wins G.P.
HALL, Dave 1 2 2
TERRIS, Tom 1 2 2
HOFFMANN, Jim 3 1 2
LESCHISHIN, Mark 4 1 3
TURMELLE, Katherine 5 0 3

Next week’s Schedule:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye
TURMELLE HALL LESCHISHIN
HOFFMANN TERRIS
